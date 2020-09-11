NIX Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $101,969.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,382.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.03530209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.02177275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00467349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00830551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00585135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049823 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013731 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

