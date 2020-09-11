Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NROM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 7,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.