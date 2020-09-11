Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 18,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 18,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.35.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

