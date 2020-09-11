NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 68.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 48.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM alerts:

Shares of NHA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA).

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.