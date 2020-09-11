NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.47. 17,410,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

