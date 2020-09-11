NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,241,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.