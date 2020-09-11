NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.51. 656,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,241,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

