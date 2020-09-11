NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. NYSE:SLQT updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLQT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 1,729,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.