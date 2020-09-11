OAX (OAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05107785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053252 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

