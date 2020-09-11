Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Tops $10.72 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $381,142.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00233450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01603006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00185087 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

