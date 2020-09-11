Odyssey Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.52 million and $207,967.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00119647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.01605909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00179484 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinTiger, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, FCoin, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

