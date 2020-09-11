OKCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,636.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $8,636.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,395.10 or 1.00667177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00186917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,508,804 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.