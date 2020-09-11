Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Okta comprises 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Okta by 182.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 67.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 78.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,896 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,399. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Okta stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,478. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

