Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $463,832.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00042790 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last week, Omni has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,047 coins and its circulating supply is 562,731 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

