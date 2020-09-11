Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. 325,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

