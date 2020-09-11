One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,586,805. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.