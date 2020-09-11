One Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,451. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

