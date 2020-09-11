One Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,625,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. 545,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,109,578. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $396.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.