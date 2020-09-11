One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.07. The stock had a trading volume of 482,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $739.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

