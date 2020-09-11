One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. 484,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of -214.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

