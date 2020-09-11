OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.40. OneSmart International Edun Gr shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 137,579 shares trading hands.

ONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

