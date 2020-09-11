Opacity (OPQ) Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $483.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00227716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01604916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00181837 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

