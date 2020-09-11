Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% to $9.715-9.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.59 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.98.

ORCL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. 20,356,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

