Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OROXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
