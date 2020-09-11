Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OROXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

