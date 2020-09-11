Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 5,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

