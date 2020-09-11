Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,441,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 117,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,010. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

