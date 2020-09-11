Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 843.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

