Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,904 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,631,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

