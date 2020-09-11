Parametrica Management Ltd Has $270,000 Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

