Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $5.06 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 5.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. 17,630,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,509,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

