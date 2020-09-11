Parametrica Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.26. 4,219,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,236. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.66 and a 200-day moving average of $393.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.