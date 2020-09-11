Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. United Continental comprises about 5.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Continental by 519.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 416,433 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,866,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

