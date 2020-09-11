Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 17,385 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 190,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,435.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.67. 2,093,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,480. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

