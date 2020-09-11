Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,886. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

