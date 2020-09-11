Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 162,246 Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Avis Budget Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 39,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,021,669 shares of company stock valued at $33,625,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

CAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 1,168,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.52.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

