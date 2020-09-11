Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $246,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236,588. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

