Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $246,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236,588. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.