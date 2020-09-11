Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Align Technology makes up about 1.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.95. The stock had a trading volume of 946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,530. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $333.07. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

