Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,774.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,457 shares of company stock worth $13,320,055 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

