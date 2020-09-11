Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coinbit, Kyber Network and Binance. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.43 million and approximately $193.40 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitMart, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinall, ZB.COM, FCoin, CoinExchange, TOKOK, Kyber Network, Bittrex, MXC, Binance, DDEX, Bitfinex, OKCoin, P2PB2B, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bitrue, Gate.io, Coinbit, DigiFinex, KuCoin, C2CX, BigONE, BCEX, SouthXchange, BitMax, Iquant, CoinPlace, BW.com, Crex24, CoinBene, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Sistemkoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

