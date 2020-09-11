PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $387,933.38 and $60.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00226943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.01602702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00183154 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.