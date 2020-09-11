Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $35,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $190.09. 6,565,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,216. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

