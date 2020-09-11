Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Update

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGXPF remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Pelangio Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.37.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

