Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after buying an additional 2,665,835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,844,000 after purchasing an additional 222,874 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after purchasing an additional 936,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,279,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 887,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,981. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

