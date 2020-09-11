Penta (PNT) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX. Penta has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $63,085.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00227716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01604916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00181837 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

