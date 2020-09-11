Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 801,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pentair by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 42.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 372.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

