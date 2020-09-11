PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,732.61 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $100,732.61 and approximately $212.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024868 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004213 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004423 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000455 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,385,842 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,518 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

