PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,624,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,222,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,613. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

