Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pernod Ricard (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.