Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.6% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 214,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 22,819,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,543,566. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

