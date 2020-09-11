Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Shares Up 0.9%

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.12. 2,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $4.80 to $5.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.